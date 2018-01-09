Metro Detroit family says snow removal company ripped them off

Ameera David
6:13 PM, Jan 9, 2018

Customers of a snow removal company called our Taking Action team to say they've been ripped off.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - It was supposed to be a nice perk this winter season. For the first time, White Lake resident, Sharon Dubois, and her family decided to pay out for snow removal services instead of doing it on their own.

The family forked over $165 to Five Star Landscaping in Waterford.

The first snow hit. No one showed. Then the second and third, and and on.

"We’ve had five snows that were over three inches and not once did he come," said Dubois.

A simple search shows plenty of other Metro Detroiters facing the same problem.

So our Taking Action news team went looking for answers. Management declined an on air interview but ultimately agreed to a refund.

Channel 7 team will stay on top of the company until that refund is issued
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top