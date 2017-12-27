Metro Detroit firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree for 36 hours

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Troy Fire Department received information on Tuesday of a cat that had been stuck in a tree for the last day and a half.

It was presumed to be somewhere on Wattles Road between Adams and Beech Roads. Residents and passers-by could hear the cat crying.

After arriving at the cat's location, firefighters noticed overhead wires near the tree, making the rescue a bit tricky. Several ladders were set up to ensure a safe climb and descent.

Firefighters were able to secure the cat and pass it down the ladder to a waiting firefighter, who put it in a carrier that a Good Samaritan had provided.

If anyone recognizes the cat or knows the owners, please call Troy Police at 248-524-3477.