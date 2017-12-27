Metro Detroit firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree for 36 hours

Partly Cloudy
HI: 17°
LO: 8°
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Troy Fire Department received information on Tuesday of a cat that had been stuck in a tree for the last day and a half.
It was presumed to be somewhere on Wattles Road between Adams and Beech Roads. Residents and passers-by could hear the cat crying.
After arriving at the cat's location, firefighters noticed overhead wires near the tree, making the rescue a bit tricky. Several ladders were set up to ensure a safe climb and descent.
Firefighters were able to secure the cat and pass it down the ladder to a waiting firefighter, who put it in a carrier that a Good Samaritan had provided.
If anyone recognizes the cat or knows the owners, please call Troy Police at 248-524-3477.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.