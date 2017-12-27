Metro Detroit service technicians working overtime to keep local homes warm and safe

(WXYZ) - We are experiencing a near record-breaking cold! It is not the day to have your furnace break down, but it's happening in many homes across our area.

Companies like The Air King are experiencing a high volume of calls for furnace repairs. On a normal day they receive about 15 service calls.

Tuesday and Wednesday, they've been averaging 45 to 60 calls.

Owner Kahlil Assad said, "All hands on deck trying to get furnaces up and running for people."

Assad said when the temperatures drop, their service calls go up. That's because a furnace that was working perfectly fine these past few weeks is now being overworked due to the colder temperatures.

"See longer durations of run time, more stress in the motors, start to over amp, start to burn out."

Assad said furnaces need regular maintenance and preventive check-ups will test motors and flame sensors. Filters need to be changed every few months.

If your furnace breaks down, don't wait to call for repairs.

"A lot of homes are cold, a lot of people are warming their homes with stoves or with unit heaters which is a dangerous thing, something to keep in mind, it gives off carbon monoxide. A lot of people bundle up on the couch under blankets."

The Air King charges $40 for a maintenance check up, but their service calls start at $140. It jumps to at least $250 after hours or on holidays.