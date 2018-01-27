Metro Detroit woman trying to return World War II veteran's trunk to his family

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit woman made a rare find, after an unimaginable loss.

The recent passing of her father has taken her on a journey back in time.

Now, Charlotte Smith of Dearborn hopes to put a piece of history back where it belongs.

Sadly, Charlotte’s father passed away in November. While she was sorting through her father’s belongings, including a trunk with the name Lt. Junior Grade, Kenneth Crothers stenciled on it.

Inside it she found navy uniforms, documents, handwritten letters, an address book, maps and all sorts of historical items from 1944.

She’s tried to find his family to return the trunk, though she's had no luck.

Charlotte reached out to Facebook and 7 Action News reached out to her, to share this incredible find with all of you.

“It’s just such a rich part of our history and it needs to go back to where it belongs,” she says. “I will bring it to you, I will ship things, whatever it takes to get it back to its rightful family.”

If you know family or friends of Lt, Kenneth Crothers, whose last known address was Lincoln Park, please let us know, by going emailing news@wxyz.com.