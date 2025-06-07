Michigan DNR to host free ORV and Summer Fishing Weekend June 7-8

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) is hosting a Free ORV and Summer Free Fishing Weekend June 7-8 and there are plenty of opportunities to join in these fun activities at Oakland County Parks (OCP).

As part of the Summer Free Fishing Weekend, a Fishing Derby will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 8 at Independence Oaks County Park in Clarkston. During this catch-and-release event, there will be prizes for the longest fish caught in each session. Since this is a free fishing weekend, fishing licenses are not required, but there is a $10/person program fee for the Fishing Derby. The event will be held weather permitting and all ages and abilities are welcome. Adaptive fishing equipment will be available for individuals with disabilities. You can pre-register by calling (248) 858-0916 during business hours.

In addition, Oakland County Parks offers close-to-home fishing at six parks: Addison Oaks near Rochester, Groveland Oaks in Holly, Highland Oaks in Highland, Independence Oaks in Clarkston, Orion Oaks in Orion and Rose Oaks in Holly. Park entry is free for Oakland County residents. For those who do not have a kayak or boat, the park’s boathouse is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Independence Oaks-North’s Upper Bushman Lake is designated catch-and-release-only by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The designation means that anglers can catch fish but must release them back into the lake to support the high-quality fishery. To view a map of fishing opportunities in Oakland County , visit OaklandCountyParks.com.