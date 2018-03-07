Michigan State Police release possible suspect behavior changes in jogger murder

(WXYZ) - As they continue to field tips in the murder of Alexandra Brueger, Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding possible suspects.

They are asking for help identifying changes in behavior patterns that may have come to light since Brueger was murdered while jogging in Rose Township.

The have listed the following as possible changes:

Acting oddly or out of their normal character since this incident happened.

Showing signs of internal distress, such as anxiety, nervousness, or irritability.

An unexplained or stress induced illness.

An above average interest in this incident since it has occurred.

Has become more reclusive and anti-social.

Has not shown up for work or missed regularly attended gatherings or meetings.

Has unexpectedly changed their appearance.

No longer utilizes one of their vehicles or has excessively cleaned the interior/exterior of their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.