Michigan State Police release possible suspect behavior changes in jogger murder

(WXYZ) - As they continue to field tips in the murder of Alexandra Brueger, Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding possible suspects.
They are asking for help identifying changes in behavior patterns that may have come to light since Brueger was murdered while jogging in Rose Township.
The have listed the following as possible changes:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.
