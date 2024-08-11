SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ — Mike Morse Law Firm is proud to be celebrating 11 years of Project Backpack, which has provided over 300,000 local students with school supplies since its inception in 2013, on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Southfield (24901 Northwestern Hwy.).

All Southeast Michigan students, grades K – 5, are invited to attend the Project Backpack event. Backpacks will be given away on a first-come first-serve basis. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required, and can be done by visiting www.855MIkeWins.com.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, participants can enjoy a special performance by the Detroit Youth Choir. There will also be free Kona Ice, snacks, spray tattoos, and inflatable games, as well as raffles with prizes including a signed Donovan Edwards football, a bicycle, Air Jordan shoes, an iPad, computer, Nintendo Switch, a $100 gift card, and more.