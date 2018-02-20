Northville to shut off water for repairs, Boil Water advisory will be declared

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The City of Northville now says planned repairs to their water system are being put off until further notice.

It comes as the city was warning residents that they will be under a boil water advisory for the next few days because of a problem with the water system. It is now not clear when that will go into effect.

Officials say the Great Lakes Water Authority will be shutting off the main that feeds Northville's water system to make an emergency valve repair.

The shut off is expected to last several hours.

Once the repair is made, the boil water alert will go into effect. Water safety tests will have to be passed before it is officially lifted.

Residents are advised to prepare for the shut off by reserving drinking water ahead of time.

After the shut off, water should be boiled at a rolling boil for 1 minute before it is consumed or used for cooking.

The city says more information can be provided on their website, Facebook page or Twitter account.