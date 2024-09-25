Oak Park Public Library expected to reopen tomorrow following pest-related closure

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials say the Oak Park Public Library will reopen Thursday for regular business hours after they have completed a preventative bed bug treatment and cleaning.

Officials closed the library Wednesday after a patron notified them about possible pest-related issues in the computer lab area. Library staff inspected the area and visually identified bed bugs in two upholstered chairs primarily used in that area.

The chairs were taken from the building and properly contained. The city hired a professional pest management company to conduct a formal inspection. That inspection was completed Wednesday morning and found:



Bedbugs were confirmed in the upholstery of the two chairs in question.

No evidence of bedbugs or any other insect or pest was found within the library during inspection.

No additional treatment of any kind was deemed necessary or recommended.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to complete the preventative treatment and cleaning. The cleaning and treatment is expected to be completed in time for the library to open as normal Thursday morning.