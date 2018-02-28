Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor warns those who are thinking of faking fear

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Rumors of horrific events taking place are reaching epidemic proportions. Threats of violence at schools is running rampant across the country.

One Oakland County leader showed up at South Lyon East High School, to lay out the facts and the felonies behind this bogus reports.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Walton spoke to a room where your could hear a pin drop as he was watched by the piercing eyes of parents.

Walton says the copycat cases are threatening violence against the innocent roaming the halls of their schools.

He says it's a 20 year felony and the false report itself is an act of terrorism.

Not to mention that the family will have to foot the bill for the first responders who show up.

Walton also says, saying you were just kidding doesn't cut it.

"That threat case that we dealt with last week, I got something like 10 emails from parents within this community, demanding that we hold this student responsible to the fullest extent of the law," he says.