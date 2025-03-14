Oakland County Health Department confirms measles case in adult

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Department announced at a news conference Friday afternoon that they have confirmed a case of measles in an adult in that county.

Officials say the patient is an adult who recently returned from international travel. They also say they are unsure of that person's vaccination status.

Health officials say the patient returned home on February 27, first experienced symptoms on March 3, and the rash emerged on March 7.

This means the period of possible transmission is from March 3 to March 11.

They say they have identified two places where the public may have been exposed. They are the Emergency Room at Henry Ford Rochester on University Drive on March 8 from 3:40 a.m. to March 9 at 9:32 a.m. and March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:18 p.m. The second location is the Kruse and Muir restaurant on Main in Rochester on March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the measles virus stays active in the air for 2 hours after an infectious person leaves. Early symptoms you should be on the lookout for include fever, runny nose, and pink eye. If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, you should not seek treatment without calling the provider first so they can take appropriate precautions.

Related Video: Can adults get a measles shot if they don't know their childhood vaccine status?

Can adults get a measles shot if they don’t know their childhood vaccine status?

Henry Ford Health has issued the following statement on the announcement: