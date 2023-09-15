Oakland County Health Department warning about possible Hepatitis A exposure at Pine Knob Music Theatre

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Division is warning people about a suspected case of Hepatitis A exposure at Pine Knob Music Theatre affecting multiple concerts in late August and early September.

The case is associated with the Ivy Lounge. The Health Division is advising any season members, their guests, and staff who consumed food at the lounge between August 26 and September 8 to monitor for symptoms and get vaccinated for Hepatitis A, if you have not been already.

“The risk of transmission in this specific situation is low,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director in a news release. “If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated. The vaccine can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure.”

The Health Division is remaining open until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and hosting two special hepatitis A vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17 at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd, Building 34E in Pontiac to accommodate those who need a hepatitis A vaccine. No registration is needed.

The county has released the following chart including dates so people who were possibly exposed from September 1 to 8 can get the vaccine by the 14-day deadline.

From the county: Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The virus is shed in feces and is most commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands. Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and vomiting followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes. Symptoms may appear from two to six weeks after exposure, with the average time being about one month. In rare cases of hepatitis A infection, those with a pre-existing severe illness or a compromised immune system can progress to liver failure.

To reduce the risk of contracting Hepatitis A:

