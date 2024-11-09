Oakland County honoring veterans by lighting up the Circuit Court Building

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Oakland County will once again honor veterans by lighting up the Circuit Court Building at 1200 North Telegraph Road in Pontiac green from dusk until dawn, starting on Friday, Nov. 8 through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

This initiative is part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide campaign organized by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) to show gratitude and support for veterans.

Also, Oakland County Veterans’ Services, in collaboration with DTE Energy, will distribute 1,000 green light bulbs donated by DTE to residents who wish to participate in Operation Green Light by illuminating their homes green. Veterans Services will distribute the green bulbs from DTE at the following events while supplies last:

• Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Ruck March at Centennial Commons, located at the corner of Third and Troy Streets in Royal Oak

• Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.at the Veterans’ Day ceremony in Royal Oak

• Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans’ Day ceremony in Lathrup Village

Oakland County is home to more than 53,000 veterans. Its Veterans’ Services’ is on a mission to obtain the maximum veteran benefits available to veterans and their family while making the process as simple and understandable as possible. The county provides these services at no charge. For more information, visit oakgov.com/veterans or contact Oakland County Veterans’ Services staff at 248-858-0785 or veterans-services@oakgov.com.

Appointments are welcome at the veterans’ services offices in Pontiac and Troy. The Pontiac office is located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 26E on the Oakland County government campus. The Troy location is inside the South Oakland Office at 1151 Crooks Road, Entrance B.