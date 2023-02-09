Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit.

Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.

Family members identified the victim as 62-year-old James Stanley.

"I’m still in shock. We didn’t see this coming," said Sherri Stanley, James' wife.

Fire crews say they had to wait until DTE arrived at the apartment complex to shut off the power because the entire building was charged. Once they were able to get in, first responders attempted to resuscitate James but were unsuccessful.

The CDC says fatal electrical injury on the job happens about 400 times a year in the U.S. Fire Chief Harris says he wants to remind people to avoid standing water or electrical work near water.

"My husband wasn’t just a 62-year-old man who died in a plumbing incident/electrocution. I don’t want people to remember him that way," said Sherri Stanley. "I want people to remember him as a human being who cared for others, loved his family, children, and his grandson."

Stanley’s family says while he was a plumber, the titles he wore most proudly were dad and husband.

"He was a good dad. He always made sure I had everything I need. Made sure I was taken care of and set me up for success," said Stanley's daughter Shantel.

His son John says the last conversation he had with his dad was about two weeks ago. He says before hanging up, the two shared how much they loved one another.

"He knew I loved him and I knew he loved me as well," said John Stanley.

As the Stanley family prepares to say their final goodbyes, they say they also want to extend a thank you.

"I just want him to know the 29 years we were married were the best years and he was the best husband," said a tearful Sherri Stanley. "He looked out for us and he truly was the testament of what a man is supposed to be. I just thank him for that."

The Stanley family says in lieu of flowers they're asking community members to make donations to All Saints Episcopal Church or New Springfield Missionary Baptist Church of Pontiac where Stanley dedicated a lot of his time helping and volunteering.