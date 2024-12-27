One killed, three injured in head-on crash in northern Oakland County

LEONARD, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person has been killed and three others critically injured in a head-on crash on Rochester Road in Leonard, north of Oakland Township.

Video shows aftermath of head-on crash in Oakland Township

The three surviving people have been taken to hospitals in critical condition. One needed to be medevaced by helicopter.

The two-vehicle crash happened just south of 32 Mile Road shortly before 2:00 p.m. First responders arrived on the scene within minutes.

"Our first arriving unit was one of our shift officers, advised he had four patients at that time. We called in mutual aid from Rochester Hills for additional ambulance and also mutual aid from Addison Township for another ambulance along with additional extrication equipment," said Chief Paul Strelchuk of the Oakland Township Fire Department. "So, along with all their help, we were able to get them extricated. Two were transported by ground ambulances, and one was transported by air, and unfortunately, we had one fatality pronounced here on the scene."

"I was upstairs, and I heard a big crash. It sounded like a dumpster that was crashing in," said Jennifer Osebold, who lives nearby. "I saw cars start turning around and my husband came up and said it was an accident, and it looks pretty bad."

The accident shut down Rochester Road between 32 Mile and Wynstone.

At this point, authorities have not yet said how many people were in each vehicle.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

"Not that there is a good time for any of this, but it’s very unfortunate with the holidays. Our prayers go out to everybody and their families and everybody involved, and hope everybody else is okay," said Strelchuk.