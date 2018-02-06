Over a dozen Metro Detroiters say snow plow company swindled them out of money

(WXYZ) - It was less than a month ago that Sharon Dubois told us about how she and her family forked over $165 bucks to Five Star Landscaping & Snow Removal in Waterford.

Snow fall after snow fall and it was a no show by the company--- she told us-- while calls went un-answered.

After our Taking Action team reached out to company head, Karl Bolin, he agreed to refund the money.

But two weeks after that report aired, the check had yet to be returned.

Meanwhile, more complaints began to pour in to our call for action center, many of them from seniors.

Helen Kovalsky is one of then. At 80-years-old, this would have been the first year the Rochester Hills homeowner brought in a company to do her driveway.

When the company didn’t show, she called. And their response, was that they had not received her check, despite the fact that her bank said it had cleared.

Tina Aguirre of Bloomfield Hills says they came out once but never showed again.

So our Taking Action news team went back on the case, heading to Bolin’s business address. It was a home. No one was there but a few days later, we learned Bolin had finally returned the money to Dubois.

In a statement, Bolin said:

I do strive to do the best I can do and always strive to do the best I can and always look [for] ways to improve year to year...It helps me work that much harder to make sure things like this do not happen in the future.

7 Action News has been told a check for Kovalsky is in the mail.

As for the others, Bolin says he wants to verify whether they purchased his services.

Need help? Email us at tips@wxyz.com.