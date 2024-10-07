Police Chief: Evidence doesn't show anti-semitism in home invasion at rabbi's house

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police say they have arrested a suspect in a home invasion that occurred at the home of a rabbi during the Rosh Hashanah holiday. They also say the evidence does not support anti-semitism being involved in the case.

Chief Elvin Barren announced the arrest during a Monday afternoon news conference. He identified the suspect as 18-year-old Bryson Bijon Trice of Southfield. Trice has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Home Invasion First Degree. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $750,000 bond.

According to police, Trice entered the home in the 16000 block of Hilton through a back door and said "I'm taking everything, give me everything."

Police say the people inside the home were able to exit through the front door, and no one was injured. They also say a female was involved in the incident and taken into custody.

Following the home invasion, University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said there were students inside for a dinner when the break-in happened, and re-affirmed that police said they are investigating it as a home invasion and a crime of opportunity.

Ono also said that a bag was stolen before the suspect fled the home.

The incident came on the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year.