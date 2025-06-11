Police investigate Corewell Troy bomb threat, hospital calls threat not credible

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Corewell Health in Troy.

A spokesperson for the hospital told 7 News Detroit the bomb threat is not credible. The spokesperson says the hospital is open and operational and that police are still on scene with their K9s searching the facility.

Troy police say they are on scene to assist, but Corewell security officers are handling the investigation after a note was located in a bathroom.

Oakland University posted an alert about the threat, saying that "any Oakland University students, faculty or staff on the premises" should "evacuate in an orderly fashion."

It also said campus community members should avoid the area.

