Police on scene of explosion affecting multiple condos in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rescue crews are on the scene of a large explosion at a condo complex in Orion Township. People are being asked to avoid the area.

On Waldon between Joslyn and Baldwin Road there has been an explosion. We urge people to stay away from the area as we determine what occurred and work with the fire department. Potentially it is a gas explosion. — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) November 19, 2024

Oakland County Sheriff's Office officials say multiple condos have exploded in a complex near Baldwin and Waldon roads.

It is being called a potential gas explosion. No other details have been released at this time.

