Police on scene of explosion affecting multiple condos in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rescue crews are on the scene of a large explosion at a condo complex in Orion Township. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office officials say multiple condos have exploded in a complex near Baldwin and Waldon roads.

It is being called a potential gas explosion. No other details have been released at this time.

7 News Detroit has crews on the way to the scene.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.

