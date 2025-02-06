Pontiac mayor updates search for suspect in home break-ins targeting girls

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for breaking into homes and targeting young girls.

Communications Director for the Pontiac Housing Commission Natalie Broda told 7 News Detroit that throughout the neighborhood there's, "a little bit of fear, apprehension."

"There are people who are literally out and about speaking with their neighbors," she said. "I know I have been."

According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect broke into four homes on December 23, January 25, January 26, and early this Tuesday morning.

Each time he gained entry through an unlocked window and was targeting young girls. Three of the four times, he was armed with a knife.

Thankfully, each of the victims is safe today.

Still, our team spoke to the moms of two of the victims, who both shared that they no longer feel safe.

"I’m moving," said mom, Shauntay Pryor. "I'm leaving in the next couple weeks.”

Mom Monica Smith said, "I'm, like, nervous. I'm not staying in my house again. I'm moving."

7 News Detroit spoke with the Mayor of Pontiac, Tim Greimel.

He shared, "We are taking this very seriously, I know that this is terrifying for people, this is really an invasion of privacy."

Greimel said that the city is asking all residents to double-check the locks on their doors and windows while the city collaborates with the sheriff's department to find this suspect.

"The Oakland County Sheriff's office has deployed additional deputies, particularly in areas where he is suspected of operating and at hours of the day that he has been operating," said Greimel.

Greimel also shared that they are using aerial surveillance as part of their patrol.

Investigators say the suspect is estimated to be thin, between 5'7 and 6 feet, and around 17-to-21 years old.

"There is progress being made," said Greimel. "There are some genetic tests being run, there are fingerprints being taken, and we have some very positive leads. I’m very confident that we will catch him and we will bring him to justice because there is progress being made on this investigation."

If you know anything about this, you are asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest.