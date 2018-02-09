Relentless winter weather has many metro Detroiters thinking spring

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Many Michiganders are ready for warmer weather and nothing screams spring more than a garden.

"English Gardens does a lot of things through out the winter to bring people into our stores," said Denise Miller. She is a manager at English Gardens.

She says plants remind us there is greenery under all the snow. Some people visit a warm greenhouse or plant nursery to prepare for the next season.

"They stopped into the store because wanted to feel spring. They needed some live plants."

Think you should just get away and go somewhere tropical? Thanks to the winter storm, you will have trouble getting a flight out.

So if you can't go to the beach, how about tanning instead?

"It smells like tanning lotions to me every day. It's a nice smell, it's tropical I think," said Amber Karcher of Chili Pepper's Tanning salon in Eastpointe, which is like summer year round.

You get warm rays and a sun-kissed tan, all you are missing is the sand!

She added, "It's hot in here, it's warm, you're still getting tan."