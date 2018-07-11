Restaurant Report Card: Novi's Cherry Blossom restaurant

6:41 PM, Jul 11, 2018
6:41 PM, Jul 11, 2018

I sure hope you ready for this week’s Restaurant Report Card, because it’s coming to you with one heck of a twist. One place with Lots of priority violations and things that may make you scream. We went to the fine city of Novi, where there are plenty of places of places to wine and dine.  Though this week, we were forced to focus on just on eatery, because of what we found, when we walked through the door.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - I sure hope you ready for this week’s Restaurant Report Card, because it’s coming to you with one heck of a twist.

One place with Lots of priority violations and things that may make you scream.

We went to the fine city of Novi, where there are plenty of places of places to wine and dine. 

Though this week, we were forced to focus on just on eatery, because of what we found, when we walked through the door.

Check out our report on the Cherry Blossom restaurant in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top