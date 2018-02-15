Rochester Hills named one of the safest cities in the United States

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Good news for the city of Rochester Hills. It was recently named to the 100 safest cities in the US by Neighborhood Scout.

There were two reports based on the cities low crime rate, property crime and violent crimes, both reports rank Rochester Hills high.

The people I spoke with say this is a thumbs up for the Oakland County city.

“We’re extremely proud of Rochester Hills making multiple lists as one of the safest cities, the only safe city in Michigan according to the one list,” says Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

In fact the city ranks 48 nationally. Another report done locally puts Rochester Hills at 18 among cities in metro Detroit. The ranking is based on 2016 statistics provided by local law enforcement to the FBI.

Neighborhood Scout also noting in Rochester Hills, there’s a 1 in 1,187 chance you could be a victim of a violent crime. A positive sign, for the only city in Michigan named to the top 100 safest nationally.

The folks I spoke to say they are happy to be living in one of the top 100 safest cities in the country.