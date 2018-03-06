Rochester Hills woman says snow contractor took off with her money

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Patricia Jones said a man took money from her for a snow removal job but never did the work.

In November, Jones said she forked over $200 to someone who portrayed himself as a contractor, under the name ‘Daniel Barranco’ of Barranco Lawn Care LLC.

Jones said he cashed the check the same day. But when the first snow hit, she says the plow service had seemingly already quit, with no work done and calls unanswered.

In desperation, she said she was forced to buy a snow-blower--- a cost of $600, and hire a new company to handle the job, costing an additional $450.

But Jones is not alone, another woman writing into 7 Action News with the same troubles.

A quick search online led 7 Action News to more complaints from Metro Detroiters.

Phone numbers associated with Barranco had been disconnected, while no one could be found at named business addresses.

7 action news will continue looking and pressing for answers.

Anyone with information, or anyone that needs help can contact the Taking Action team at tips@wxyz.com.