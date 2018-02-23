Ronald Ilitch, son of Mike, found dead of suspected drug overdose in Troy hotel room

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Ilitch family is confirming that Mike and Marian Ilitch's son Ronald Ilitch has died.

Christopher Ilitch released the following statement on behalf of his mother and the family:

On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing. We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Troy police are investigating the death. They will only say at 61-year-old man was found dead at the Troy Marriott Hotel in a suspected drug overdose.

He was found just before 4:00 p.m.

Ronald Ilitch does have a history of drug abuse. He was on probation from a 2014 drug case at the time of his death.