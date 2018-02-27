Sales of bullet-proof backpack armor increase in wake of Florida school shooting

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Right now one company says it is seeing a huge increase in sales due to fear for children’s safety in schools.

The Co-Founder of Veterans Manufacturing says his goal is to raise awareness. Any backpack can become armor, if you simply buy armor that easily fits inside.

“I think in the world we live in, it is better to have something than not,” said Billy Gibbons , the co-founder of Veterans Manufacturing

The Texas-based body armor company makes bullet-proof shields you can easily put in a backpack. They start at one-pound and about $150. Larger shields can go for a few hundred dollars.

A shooter from Renegade Ammo, another veteran-owned company showed Seven Action News how the shields work at the Double Action Indoor Shooting Center in Madison Heights, where they are sold.

“This plate took a full magazine,” said Gibbons. “On the back you can see after all those bullets, nothing came close to going through.”