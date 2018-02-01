School officials urging parents to keep sick kids home to halt spread of the flu

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Health officials say the flu is widespread across the country and here in Michigan. At least 37 children across the nation have died from this illness.

Several schools in the state have closed their doors because of the illness.

Novi school officials are urging parents not to send their kids to school if they are sick. They sent out a letter earlier this week asking parents to keep their eyes open for symptoms in their students.

Dr. Steve Matthews is the Superintendent of Novi schools. He sent out a letter telling parents to keep their children home if they are sick.

"We are trying to be proactive instead of reactive," he said. "Children ride the bus, they are close together, they are in class rooms together and so it's very contagious."

Officials say several schools in western Michigan have closed because of the flu or flu-like illness.

Matthews explained, "30% to 40% of their students are out sick. Half of their staff has been sick."

So what should you do to stay healthy? State officials say to it's not too late to still get a flu vaccine, practice good hygiene, wash your hands often and cover coughs and sneezes.

"If there is concern, keep your children home, if you can," Matthews says.