Snow removal companies excited for biggest storm of the year

(WXYZ) — "How does it make me feel when I see the forecast? I’m excited!" said Troy Clogg, owner of Troy Clogg Landscape Associates.

Friday's snowfall is a site for sore eyes for snow plow companies like Clogg's.

He tells us we haven't received too much snow this winter, "Very light. I believe my numbers are 19.7 inches year to date at Metro Airport. We’re normally in the low 40s."

Clogg has been helping clear that snowfall for years.

He started by himself as just a teenager, and let's just say the operation has grown.

"We'll have roughly 300 people on the streets tonight," said Clogg.

Oakland County Road Commission says they plan to have about 80-100 crews out themselves.

Their Senior Communications Manager Craig Bryson told 7 that for them, it's the type of snow they're worried about.

"The wet heavy snow can create a problem because it creates more of a slush situation and even if we’ve got salt down and it’s melting it, there’s a layer of slush there that can be almost as slippery as ice," said Bryson.

Bryson said the rate at which the snow falls also poses a danger, "If we get snow at 1 inch to 2 inches an hour, which is what is forecasted. We will not be able to keep up with that and there will be snow-covered roads and slush-covered roads."

It's all hands on deck for what is forecasted to be the biggest snowfall yet this year.

Our job? To stay off the roads and drive as safely as we can while the professionals get to work.

When asked if helping clear the roads still gives Clogg a sense of pride he said, "I might get emotional.. yeah it’s a servitude lifestyle."