Snow removal company at center of 7 Action News reports gets cease-and-desist

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office has told an Oakland County snow-plowing operation that has been the subject of 7 Action News reports to stop doing business.

Five Star Landscaping and Snow Removal was given a cease-and-desist order on Monday.

Numerous people have called 7 Action News to report that they paid the company to remove their snow, only to have the work not performed.

The Attorney General's office also informed the company that they intend to file lawsuits on behalf of the customers.

The cease-and-desist order covers two companies operated by Karl Bolin, Blizzard Lawn and Snow, LLC and Five Star Landscaping and Seal Coating, LLC. It is unclear if the companies are operating under the assumed name of Five Star Landscaping and Snow Removal.

Anyone wanting to file a complaint with the Attorney General's office can do so online, or through the mail, or by calling the Consumer Protection Division Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM at 517-373-1140 or toll free 877-765-8388.

The address to file a complaint is:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909 5

17-373-1140

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388