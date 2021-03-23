Social media allegations of female patrons drugged at Birmingham bar

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple social media posts of women alleging they were drugged in Rose Room bar have caught the attention of Birmingham police.

One of the posts on Facebook describes a night out at the basement establishment on March 13th: “After about 2 drinks in, a few of us began to lose feeling in our arms and legs, could not speak without slurring and soon after blacked out completely.”

Similar descriptions can be found in Google Reviews of the establishment.

“We each had 2 drinks max. Soon after I lost control of my legs, could barely speak, and was continuously vomiting” wrote one user.

Rose Room is acknowledging the March 13th allegation in a posting to the bar’s Facebook page:

“We have been made aware through social media of an assertion that a guest of the Rose Room allegedly was assaulted on March 13, 2021.



Although we have not received any direct reports of anything like this ever happening at the Rose Room, we take these claims very seriously. There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our guests, and we condemn all forms of sexual harassment and assault.



Rest assured, we have confirmed that the policies and procedures that we have in place for the safety and security of our guests were in place and were being followed. We have already interviewed all of our employees that were working on that date, and we have no indication that the claims being repeated through social media are true.



We take precautions every night to ensure that what was alleged in the social media post does not happen: Bottles are opened at the table by our staff, in front of guests, to ensure the highest quality;

We have a highly-trained, diverse staff whose primary focus is attending to our guests’ well-being; Our bartenders, servers, managers, and security also are trained both to ensure that patrons showing signs of intoxication are not served and are able to get safely home.



As a small, minority-owned business in a competitive business community, our reputation is everything to us. We will take all actions necessary to respond, and we have already reached out to the person who posted the original message, but we have not yet received a response.”

Birmingham police are urging any potential victims to come forward to them, writing in a post on the Department’s Facebook page:

“The Birmingham Police Department takes all criminal activity seriously. There are stories circulating on various forms of social media today that female patrons have been drugged while drinking at a restaurant in the City. If anyone feels they have been a victim of a crime, the Birmingham Police Department encourages you to please come forward and report the incident to us. We take pride in our safe and secure downtown dining and shopping experience and will do everything in our power to ensure you and your family are safe while visiting Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Department 248-530-1889.”

