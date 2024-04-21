Southfield Parks & Recreation presents Touch-a-Truck on Sunday, April 21

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Southfield Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Touch-a-Truck on Sunday, April 21 from 1–4 p.m. at the Southfield Municipal Campus North Parking Lot, 26000 Evergreen Road.

Kids of all ages will have a fun getting up close and personal with the vehicles used to get work done throughout the city of Southfield. This includes semi trucks, fire engines, wreckers, police cruisers, and snowplows. The vehicles will be staged throughout the north parking lot near the Parks & Recreation Building of the Southfield Municipal Campus.

The first hour of the event will be a Sensory Sensitive Hour with no flashing lights or loud noises and quiet zones away from the action. Visitors can see what it is like to sit in the driver’s seat of these big rigs and talk with the people who operate them. The Southfield Police Department will offer demonstrations of their drones, as well as their K9 Division. The Mean Weenie and Egg Roll Diva will have refreshments available for purchase.

For more information call the Southfield Parks & Recreation department at (248) 796-4620 or visit www.cityofsouthfield.com.