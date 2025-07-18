Southfield police ask for help in finding missing 3-year-old taken by his mother

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old who was taken by his mother.

Terri Brock Winter has brown hair and brown eyes. His height and weight are unknown.

Police say he was taken by his mother, Teri Brock, who is refusing to return Terri to his father, defying a court order.

Brock refused to bring her son to court on Thursday. She has had her parental rights removed. It is believed she has left the state of Michigan, and police say she is believed to be in the area of Oregon and Toledo, Ohio.

It is unknown what they are wearing, if Teri Brock has a vehicle, or if Terri Brock Winter is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.