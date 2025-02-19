Southfield Police Chief speaks as murdered teen's mom calls for answers in case

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the concerns surrounding the investigation into 15-year-old Tyler Johnson's death.

"The main reason for calling this press conference is because of the perceptions of what law enforcement can and can't do," Chief Elvin Barren said.

The teen was shot and killed in the Westin Hotel in Southfield around 8:40 a.m. on February 11th, 2024.

Police believe five teens, including Tyler, were unsupervised in the hotel room at the time of the shooting.

The reason for the stalled investigation, according to Chief Barren, is that all four witnesses are staying quiet after their families retained lawyers.

"I need at least one of the four to come forward and give us the information that we need," Chief Barren said. "We have an idea of who did it, absolutely. There's even some circumstantial, some hearsay evidence that we had our hands on, hearsay evidence, but as you all know, hearsay evidence is not admissible in court."

7 News Detroit Reporter Carli Petrus spoke with Tyler's mother, Tomika Alexander, last week, exactly one year after her only son was taken from her.

She could not make the press conference Wednesday, but Alexander believes her public pleas pushed police to talk about what is going on with Tyler's case.

"I was excited to know that my voice is finally being heard, and hopefully, something can be done about my son's case," Alexander said.

She said this press conference is a step in the right direction, but the fight for justice does not end here.

"We need to keep it going. I don't want, after this, after today, for it to be like nine months later, nothing, and just nothing and nothing, yeah, that's a problem for me," Alexander said.

She is asking for better communication from Southfield Police.

"This is very difficult for the mother, you know. Oftentimes when detectives or even when I spoke to her earlier in the investigation, a lot of frustration, she wants answers," Chief Barren said.

He said that they can always do better, as he personally understands this grieving mother's frustration.

"I had a brother, in 2007, murdered in Detroit. Case never solved, why, because his friends failed him," Chief Barren said.

Southfield Police, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, and Tyler's family are hoping someone steps up to move the case forward.

"We need an eye witness to bring it all together so that we can now present the case to the prosecutor's office, and I promise you they will move it forward in the appropriate direction," Chief Barren said.