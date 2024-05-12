Southfield Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop May 13, May 20 & May 27

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on select Mondays: May 13, May 20, and May 27 from 8-10 a.m. at Tim Horton’s (19701 W. 12 Mile Road) in Southfield.

On Monday, May 20, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren will also be in attendance. Residents and police officers will meet up for coffee and conversation to break down barriers. These events provide opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and to get to know the officers in the community, essentially, building relationships one cup of coffee at a time.

The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together. For more information, call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5441 or visit cityofsouthfield.com.