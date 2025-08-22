Southfield police searching for parents of child found at Wendy's on Telegraph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the parents of a child who was found in the city.

Police say the child was at the Wendy's at 22333 Telegraph Road, which is in the area of 9 Mile and Telegraph. They have not released any information about the child, only posting a picture on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 248-796-5500. Officials also say they will monitor Facebook for messages related to this case.