Southfield Police to host annual “Trunk or Treat” event on October 20th

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department will host its annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, October 20, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The event will take place at 26000 Evergreen Road inside of the Southfield Pavilion. This is a free event. The Southfield Police Trunk or Treat will feature the added fun of “Trunk or Treating” from a variety of police personnel, fire personnel and community partners. Participants will also be given an opportunity to check out the police and fire department vehicles as well as receive treats and safety information.