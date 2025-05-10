Spring Plant and Seed Swap to be held in Farmington Hills' Heritage Park on May 10

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Beautification Commission is helping community members grow their gardens at the annual Spring Plant and Seed Swap.

The event will be held rain or shine on Saturday, May 10 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot near the Farmington Hills Nature Center in Heritage Park, located at 24915 Farmington Road, between Ten and Eleven Mile Roads. Community members are encouraged to come prepared with gloves, wagons and nursery pots to take home new seedlings, as well as any plants or seeds they would like to share. Members of the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission will be available to answer questions and offer expert gardening advice.

For more information about the plant swap or the Beautification Commission, contact Tracey Emmanuel, community development coordinator and staff liaison to the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission, at temmanuel@fhgov.com or 248-871-2545.