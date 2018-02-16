Stickup at Somerset Place in Troy involves two teens with Airsoft pistol

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Troy Police say two 17-year-old males walked up to a woman leaving Somerset Place on Tuesday night, put a pistol into her face and told her to turn over her bags and money to she would be “blown away right here.”

The second teen demanded her cell phone and glasses and when she did that they ran off.

“That’s automatically the right thing to do, you give up your stuff,” said Omar Harara who was shopping at the mall.

Some are surprised it happened at Somerset with high security and patrols through the parking lots. But one this is missing, the guards are not armed.

Evan Chrzasczcz was also shopping at Somerset and said, “I’m a criminal justice major. I think that security guards need to be more qualified, they need to be able to carry guns because in this world you never know what the heck.”

Police say the two teens are from Southfield and have been arrested in another case but had some of the belongings of the woman robbed in Troy.

They are in custody and will be arraigned next week on Armed Robbery and Felony Firearms charges.

“Danger is everywhere. They feel like they can come out here because this is Somerset. This is where everybody shops, this is thee mall. This is where the money is? Right,” Tiara Bourne told 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner. She works nearby.