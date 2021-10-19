Watch
NewsRegionOakland County

Actions

Stoney Creek High senior in critical condition after being hit by car

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:16:55-04

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Stoney Creek High School senior is in critical condition after she was struck by a car near the school Monday afternoon.

Police say she was trying to cross Tienken Road just after 2:30 p.m. near Clear Creek Drive when she was hit by a car driven by a junior.

The girl who lives in Rochester Hills was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The 16-year-old driver from Shelby Township wasn't injured. He was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident. Police have not yet said if speed is being considered as a factor. The speed limit on Tienken Road where the crash occurred is 40 mph.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!