Temple Shir Shalom's 12th Annual Chicken Soup Cook-Off set for February 2

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Temple Shir Shalom of West Bloomfield is stepping up and supporting those in need with its 12th Annual “Chicken Soup Cook-Off.”

This event will take place on Sunday, February 2, at Temple Shir Shalom, located at 3999 Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield, and will benefit the Metro Food Rescue, Detroit Dog Rescue, and Temple Shir Shalom programs.

Twenty- two participants will be on hand cooking their versions of the best chicken soup. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Kids 4 and under can come for free. Attendees can look forward to unique versions of Chicken Soup with and without noodles, matzo balls, and kreplach, and will vote for the Best Chicken Noodle Soup, Best Matzo Ball Soup, and Best Contemporary Chicken Soup.

Donations will help feed families who are food insecure, save and rehome dogs, and assist with Temple Shir Shalom programs. The last time the event was held, more than 500 men, women, and children attended and more than $5,000 was raised.