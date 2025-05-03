The nation’s first ongoing gun buyback opens the weekend of May 3 in metro Detroit

BERKLEY, MI (WXYZ) — Disarmory Ministries is opening the nation’s first ongoing buyback Friday and Saturday, May 2-3, from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Participants will receive $50 for a long gun, $100 for a handgun, and $200 for an assault rifle. There is a $300 max per donor.

Owners of unwanted firearms are encouraged to make a reservation to have their weapons destroyed at disarmory.org, or call (855) 307-2011. Reservations are not mandatory. Disarmory is open every Friday and Saturday at 2312 Greenfield Road in Berkley, MI. Disarmory is also giving away free gun locks and gun safes upon request. As a ‘thank you’ for their weapons, donors can receive artwork, t-shirts, and gift cards from Meijer.

Disarmory has been holding buyback events since 2022, disposing of more than 650 firearms.