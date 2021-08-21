The Woodward Dream Cruise: Come for the cars, and come back for the memories and the people

ROYAL OAK, Michigan — You come to the Woodward Dream Cruise for the cars. They are classics. They are fast. They are works of art. You keep coming back for the memories and people.

As Seven Action News Reporter Kim Russell looked at cars at Royal Oak’s Performance Park Classic Car Show, memories of her dad came to mind. She would ride with him in his friend Louie Maludy’s classic cars. Then, there he was.

“I love all cars. I don’t care what they are. Every once in a while you run into people you know. Like today. I ran into you. I knew you before you were born,” said Mr. Maludy.

Mr. Maludy and his son Mike exemplify the heart of the Dream Cruise. They came with his 1939 Cadillac Mr. Maludy picked out after requesting photos sent in the mail 30 years ago.

“And I called the dealer and I said send it,” said Mr. Maludy.

Mr. Maludy is 95 years old and says old cars keep him young.

“I remember sitting in Louie’s cars and thinking about how beautiful they are and how much work went into keeping them so nice,” said Russell.

And the memories of cars and making them nice together are what bring the father and son out to the dream cruise every year.

“Most kids go to the baseball park. I grew up going to the drag way with my dad. He raced for several years,” said Mike Maludy. “…It really brings you together. Once you work on a car with your father.”

“It is a pleasure coming out every year to the largest car show in the world,” said Louis Maludy.

