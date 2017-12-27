Transplant recipients share their stories of courage, resilience and survival

(WXYZ) - The holiday season means something different for all of us. However, for the people you are about to meet, it’s always about giving and receiving gifts that are priceless - gifts like, the gift of life.

I sat down with some very special individuals, who share a familiar story of courage, survival and strength.

“In our darkest moment we made the decision for our daughter to become a hero. We didn’t realize yet what a beautiful thing that was going to be,” says Alicia Stillman, Founder and Director of The Emily Stillman Foundation.

“The greatest, greatest gift that you can give somebody is the gift of life,” says Ian Burnstein, kidney recipient & President of the Board, Gary Burnstein Clinic in Pontiac.

“We all share something that really can’t be spoken. There is a magic to it and a tragedy to it and a wonder to it, that I think really defies words,” says heart transplant survivor and author, Amy Silverstein.

So join their journey as they overcome obstacles, encourage and enlighten, us all. This is a timeless story, or the holiday season and beyond.