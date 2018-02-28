Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Southfield Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that has taken place outside a residence on Evergreen Meadows Road.

Officers arrived at the Evergreen Meadows Condominium complex on a report of a man lying on the ground surrounded by broken glass.

The 53-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were named deceased. Police say both appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were in a relationship, police say.