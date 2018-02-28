Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southfield

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 40°
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Southfield Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that has taken place outside a residence on Evergreen Meadows Road.
Officers arrived at the Evergreen Meadows Condominium complex on a report of a man lying on the ground surrounded by broken glass.
The 53-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were named deceased. Police say both appeared to have gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were in a relationship, police say.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.