VIDEO: White Lake police officer saves choking man's life with Heimlich

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A White Lake Police Officer is getting some social media praise from the chief for saving a man's life.
Chief Keller says Officer Snow was earing with her family when she noticed a man choking. Officer Snow then ran over and saved the man's life.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, which the White Lake Police Department posted on their Facebook page.
