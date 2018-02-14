VIDEO: White Lake police officer saves choking man's life with Heimlich

10:25 PM, Feb 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A White Lake Police Officer is getting some social media praise from the chief for saving a man's life.

Chief Keller says Officer Snow was earing with her family when she noticed a man choking. Officer Snow then ran over and saved the man's life.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which the White Lake Police Department posted on their Facebook page.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top