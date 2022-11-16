Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago.

The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.

Searchers say they have exhausted all search efforts, including putting up signs that they say have been removed.

If you have any knowledge of Milo's location, call 248-535-4851.