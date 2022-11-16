Watch Now
NewsRegionOakland County

Actions

Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston

output_image1668226089413.jpg
Shirley Rogan
output_image1668226089413.jpg
IMG_20220827_221539_369.jpg
received_659490112447489.jpeg
14947_(1)_3.jpeg
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 15:20:03-05

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago.

The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.

Searchers say they have exhausted all search efforts, including putting up signs that they say have been removed.

If you have any knowledge of Milo's location, call 248-535-4851.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!