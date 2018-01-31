VOTE NOW: Do you feel safe driving on I-696?

4:20 PM, Jan 31, 2018
(WXYZ) - With the recent stories about chunks of concrete from I-696 hitting and damaging cars, we're wondering what you think about driving on the road.

So, we're asking you to vote in our LIVE newscast poll.

The question is: Do you feel safe driving on I-696?

You can vote here: https://www.wxyz.com/vote 

Voting ends at 6:15 p.m.

