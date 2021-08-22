Warren Police Department hosting recruitment open house

WARREN, MICH (WXYZ) — Commissioner William Dwyer is announcing a recruitment open house for all those interested in joining the Warren Police Department.

The recruitment open house will take place on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Warren Police Department (29900 S. Civic Center, Warren MI 48093). The department is actively seeking current police officers and academy students to fill the several open positions in the department this year.

Applications will be available for pickup at the open house or accessible via email starting on August 22, 2021 and ending on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Basic requirements include (1) U.S. Citizen, 21 years of age, (2) Must possess a valid driver's license, (3) No felony convictions, (4) High School Diploma/GED Equivalent, (4) 62 semester credit hours or 93 quarter credit hours, and (5) All applicants must be either a current police officer with two years full time experience, MCOLES certified/certifiable, or enrolled in an MCOLES approved academy.

The City of Warren provides an excellent benefit package including a defined benefit plan pension, health, dental and life insurance, paid vacation, sick time, holidays and lateral transfer pay. Starting salary of $52,639 (no experience) and top wage of $74,589 after 5 years. Lateral Entry Pay: 1 year experience $57,027 and 5 years + experience is $61,419. Blue Cross Community Blue 4 Healthcare with no monthly premiums.

Department highlights include 12-hour patrol shifts, K-9 officer, community policing, special response team, evidence technician, field training officer, special operations, special investigations/narcotics, DEA taskforce, and many other specialized positions.

