Water main breaks in Madison Heights causing water discoloration

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The City of Madison Heights has experienced multiple water main breaks in the area east of John R., between 11 and 13 Mile, due to the cold weather.

The increased volume of water moving through the iron water mains stirs up rust and sediment, which causes discoloration.

The water is still safe to drink, the city says.

Residents experiencing brown water are advised to wait an hour or so, and then flush their water system using the bathtub or laundry tub faucet until it runs clear.

Officials are in the process of making repairs, and will notify residents in the areas directly affected.