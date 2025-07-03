Waterford police issue warning about jury scam phone calls

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waterford Township police are warning about a jury scam that involves callers identifying themselves as a member of the Waterford Police Department.

Officials say the scammers tell the potential victims they have missed jury duty and then instruct them to call 248-814-2780, a number not associated with the Waterford Police Department. Police say they are using the actual names and rank of Waterford police personnel. However, while the names are of actual sworn personnel, the ranks are incorrect.

Officers say the callers also have the name, address, and other personal information of the potential victims.

Waterford police say they are not aware of anyone calling the number, so they do not know what the rest of the scam may entail. They say they also do not contact anyone regarding jury duty for any reason. They also warn that no law enforcement agency or court will communicate by phone regarding jury duty, outstanding warrants, fines or fees owed, or any other court matter.

Waterford police say their best advice to anyone being reached by these scammers, either by phone, text messaging, or email, is to just hang up and not engage in conversation. You should also delete text messages and emails that are unfamiliar.

They are also encouraging everyone to spread the word about the scam.

